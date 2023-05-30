A 22-year-old man told police his unattended wallet with $160 in cash was taken from his shoe at the Clark Street beach.

THEFT

1800 Sheridan

A 22-year-old man told police his wallet containing $160 in cash that he left unattended in his shoe at the Clark Street beach had been stolen Saturday afternoon.

1000 Madison

A grey 2007 Toyota Camry was taken from the 1000 block of Madison Street between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday.

800 Hinman

A bicycle was removed from an apartment shared storage unit in the 800 block of Hinman Avenue between January 22 and Monday noon.

1500 Ashland

An open garage door provided entry in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue for someone who removed a bicycle between 9 p.m. Friday and 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

800 Noyes

Clothing items that had been delivered to an apartment common area in the 800 block of Noyes Street were taken between 11 a.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

1700 Sherman

An unattended backpack containing $1,590 in cash was reported taken from a 22-year-old man at a Starbucks in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.

300 Ridge

A man who told police he had been asleep in his truck in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue reported that someone took about $1,400 in cash between midnight and 2:50 p.m. Friday.

100 Asbury

Merchandise was taken from the CVS Pharmacy in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

2400 Main

Consumable goods were taken from the Food 4 Less grocery store in the 2400 block of Main Street between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday.

600 Chicago

Merchandise was taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

1600 Chicago

Merchandise was taken from the Whole Foods Market in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday.

BATTERY

1820 Cleveland

Kentrell T. Manuel, 36, of 1820 Cleveland St., was arrested at that address at 6:34 a.m. Sunday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY

1200 Washington

Money was taken from an unlocked 2006 Toyota in the 1200 block of Washington Street between 10 p.m. Sunday and 2:30 p.m. Monday.

2100 Emerson

A motor vehicle was ransacked between midnight Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Emerson Street, but nothing was reported missing.

1500 Foster

Personal items were taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 1500 block of Foster Street between 1 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2300 Foster

A window was damaged at a residence in the 1300 block of Foster Street around 5 p.m. Monday.

GRAFFITI

1400 Mulford

Graffiti was discovered at Leah Lomar Park, in the 1400 block of Mulford Street, at 6:27 p.m. Monday.

SHOTS HEARD

1800 Lake

Gunshots were reported in the 1800 block of Lake Street at 11:20 p.m. Friday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

TRAFFIC

2038 Dodge

Wendy I. Tiliano, 19, of 2040 Dodge Ave., was arrested at 2038 Dodge Ave. at 10:57 p.m. Friday and charged with a traffic violation.

1838 Chicago

Arturo Villagomez, 43, of 6445 N. Clark St., Chicago, was arrested at 1838 Chicago Ave. at 8:06 p.m. Friday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

