Wallets were reported stolen at both of Evanston’s hospitals over the weekend. These are among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

2600 Ridge

A wallet and its contents were taken from Evanston Hospital, in the 2600 block of Ridge Avenue, between 10:45 p.m. Friday and 7:12 a.m. Saturday.

300 Ridge

A wallet and its contents were taken from the AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital, in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

2400 Howard

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2008 Honda in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

1600 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from the Whole Foods Market, in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

1900 Dempster

Food and alcoholic products were stolen from the Valli Produce store, in the 1900 block of Dempster Street, around 6 p.m. Friday.

1600 Dodge

A bag and its contents were stolen from Evanston Township High School, in the 1600 block of Dodge Avenue, around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

1900 Lake

A bicycle was stolen from the 1900 block of Lake Street around noon on Friday.

1800 Oak

A secured gray Trek Domain bicycle was stolen from a. residence in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue between 12:30 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

1900 Ridge

Cash was taken from the Evanston Chicken Shack restaurant between 6:40 p.m. Friday and 10:41 a.m. Saturday.

1700 Orrington

A backpack and its contents were taken from the main Evanston Public Library, in the 1700 block of Orrington Avenue, at about 2:50 p.m. Saturday.

BURGLARY

2000 Orrington

Someone gained entry to the Tannenbaum Chabad House synagogue, in the 2000 block of Orrington Avenue, between 9 p.m. Saturday and 8:47 a.m. Sunday. It was not immediately known if anything was missing.

1800 Brown

Someone gained entry by unknown means to a residence in the 1800 block of Brown Avenue between 6 p.m. Saturday and 12:21 a.m. Sunday and stole some tools.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

500 Hamilton

Someone damaged the hood of a 2006 Mazda in the 500 block of Hamilton Street around 11 a.m. Friday.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

2650 Ridge

Tiara S. Ousley, 28, of 2121 Dewey Ave., was arrested at 2650 Ridge Ave. at 9:10 a.m. Saturday and charged with criminal trespass.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

