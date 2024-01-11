The city is looking for volunteers to serve on its Compensation Committee.

That’s a panel appointed every four years to make recommendations about what the city’s elected officials should make during their next term in office.

If you’re dreaming of making some radical change to the current system, you should know that the current City Council actually decides what the next City Council’s compensation will be, and council members have a distinctly mixed record when it comes to following the recommendations of the Compensation Committee.

You can apply for the unpaid position online.

The application deadline is Jan. 31, but appointments to fill the five committee slots will be made by Mayor Daniel Biss on a rolling basis starting immediately.

The panel has a deadline of Aug. 4 to make its recommendations. That’s 240 days before the April 1, 2025 municipal election.