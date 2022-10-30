Northwestern University this week will start hosting twice-weekly office hours for community members to meet with university officials to discuss plans for the school’s new football stadium.

“We’re excited to share our vision for the new Ryan Field stadium with the Evanston community, and I hope these office hours provide neighbors with a convenient way to learn more about the project and provide feedback,” said Dave Davis, senior executive director of neighborhood and community relations at Northwestern.

The office hours wll be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays at Anderson Hall, 2701 Ashland Ave., next to the existing stadium.

Plans for the new stadium were released in late September and got mixed reviews from neighbors at a 7th Ward meeting earlier this month.

The school has developed a website that provides details about the project.