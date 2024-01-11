The City of Evanston will offer extended warming center hours this weekend and into next week in response to forecast severe cold weather.

The following City facilities will be available as warming centers during the provided hours below:

The Levy Senior Center at 300 Dodge Ave. will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Robert Crown Community Center at 1801 Main St. will be open Tuesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center at 1655 Foster St. will be open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and then Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Gibbs-Morrison Cultural Center at 1823 Church St. will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Those in need of information, transportation to a warming center, or shelter outside of these hours should call/text Evanston 311 at 847-448-4311 or the Evanston Police Department non-emergency service desk at 847-866-5000 (open 24/7).