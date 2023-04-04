Evanston police say a Chicago man was arrested at the Margarita Inn early Saturday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon. That’s among the stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin.

Unlawful use of a weapon

1566 Oak

Terrance J. Hogan, 37, of 1458 S. Canal St. in Chicago, was arrested at the Margarita Inn, 1566 Oak Ave., at 3:23 a.m. Saturday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Battery

1903 Central

Camille L. Pena, 36, of 1903 Central St., was arrested at that address at 12:56 a.m. Sunday and` charged with domestic battery.

703 Church

Erik Balleza, 28, for whom police did not list a home address, was arrested at 703 Church St. at 10:21 p.m. Friday and charged with aggravated battery.

Theft

2200 Howard

Three cell phones were reported stolen from the Best Buy store in the 2200 block of Howard Street at 8:05 a.m. on Sunday.

1100 Howard

Someone took a purse off a counter in a restaurant in the 1100 block of Howard Street between 4 and 7:34 p.m. Sunday.

1500 Sherman

A tip jar was stolen from the counter of a restaurant in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue at 7:22 p.m. Saturday.

1000 Davis

Someone stole alcohol from the Evanston 1st Liquors store in the 1000 block of Davis Street at 5:42 p.m. on Saturday.

100 Clyde

A package containing Eargasm Earplugs delivered to a residence in the 100 block of Clyde Avenue was stolen between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

1300 Oak

A package delivered to a residence in the 1300 block of Oak Avenue was stolen between 2:05 and 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Criminal damage to property

1900 Hartrey

Someone damaged the door of a residence in the 1900 block of Hartrey Avenue between 6 p.m. Friday and 12:14 p.m. Saturday.

2600 Sheridan

Someone damaged a wooden window frame at the Grosse Point Lighthouse, 2601 Sheridan Road, The incident was reported at 3:19 p.m. on Friday.

1100 Elmwood

Damage to the door of a home in the 1100 block of Elmwood Avenue was discovered at 3:10 p.m. on Friday.

1700 Sherman

Damage to a sign at a salon in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue was discovered at 8:58 a.m. on Thursday.

1949 Campus

LaPatra Champagne Collins, 32, who police identified as homeless, was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property at the Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts, 1949 Campus Drive, at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic

815 Chicago

Abraham Gomez, 44, of 8816 Kenton Ave. in Skokie, was arrested at 815 Chicago Ave. at 10:19 p.m. Sunday and charged with a traffic violation.

2121 Darrow

Gaspar C. Santos, 30, of 6011 N. Winthrop Ave. in Chicago, was arrested at 2121 Darrow Ave. at 10:30 p.m. Saturday and charged with driving under the influence.

1705 Dempster

Jorge Alberto Tafoya-Cruz, 43, of 1705 Dempster St., was arrested at that address at 11:15 p.m. Saturday and charged with driving under the influence.

127 Asbury

Johnn M. Heard-Cone, 41, of 1532 N. Honore St. in Chicago, was arrested at 127 Asbury Ave. at 11:45 p.m. Friday and charged with driving under the influence.

1813 Dodge

Ricardo Lopez-Ibarra, 46, of 4819 St Louis Ave. in Chicago, was arrested at 1813 Dodge Ave. at 8:27 p.m. Friday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.