On this unusually warm Christmas day, with a high temperature expected in the 50s, Evanston Now reader Chika Sekiguchi offers an image to fit.

Sekiguchi says her family started decorating the overgrown bushes in their front yard at 537 Florence Ave. as the fallen tree in 2020, “honoring struggle and resilience amid COVID, social injustice and climate change.”

And they’ve done it every year since, Sekiguchi says, “always mindful of other struggling here and afar.”