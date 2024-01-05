Weather forecasters say Evanston is likely to see some light snow and freezing rain early Saturday.

But Noel Rodriguez, public services bureau chief for the city, says there likely will be little to no accumulation on the pavement.

And rising temperatures during the day, Rodriguez says, should eliminate freeze-back concerns.

Rodriguez says city crews have begun anti-icing primary routes in anticipation of the freezing drizzle.

Then we can expect a rerun of the Saturday event on Sunday.

Credit: National Weather Service Chicago

A much bigger weather system should reach Evanston by early Tuesday morning with strong winds, rain and snow.

Rodriguez says warmer temperatures near the lakefront are predicted during the storm, limiting snow accumulation to about two to three inches.