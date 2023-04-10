Five vehicles were reported stolen in Evanston from Friday through Monday, and they were all Kias. These among stories in Monday’s crime bulletin from Evanston police.
THEFT
900 Washington
A 2013 Kia was taken from the 900 block of Washington Street around 9 a.m. Friday.
1000 Wesley
A 2020 Kia was taken from the 1000 block of Wesley Avenue around noon on Friday.
1100 Florence
A 2015 Kia was taken from the 1100 block of Florence Avenue between 7:45 p.m. Saturday and 12:15 p.m. Sunday.
1100 Hull
2017 Kia was taken from the 1100 block of Hull Terrace between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday.
800 Brummel
A 2020 Kia was taken from the 800 block of Brummel Street at 12:15 a.m. Monday.
2255 Howard
Deonte R. Jackson, 29, of 1458 S. Canal St., was arrested at 2255 Howard St. at 4:02 p.m. Friday and charged with retail theft. He is due in court on May 22 at 9 a.m.
BATTERY
1404 Pitner
Felipe G. Hernandez, 28, of 1404 Pitner Ave., was arrested at that address at 4:56 a.m. Saturday and charged with domestic battery. He is due in court on April 19 at 9:30 a.m.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
1100 Cleveland
Someone damaged the rear window of a 2020 Subaru in the 1100 block of Cleveland Street between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
800 Chicago
Damage to the wood panel above the door frame was reported on Chicago Transit Authority property in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue at 5:19 a.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
1420 Chicago
Lamar A. McNeil, 21, address unknown, was arrested at 1420 Chicago Avenue at 9:22 a.m. Friday and charged with trespassing on real property. He is due in court on April 21 at 9 a.m.
GRAFFITI
700 Judson
Graffiti was discovered on a garage in the 700 block of Judson Avenue at 5:03 p.m. Saturday.
GUNMAN SPOTTED
Greenleaf at Dodge
A man with a gun was reported at Greenleaf Street and Dodge Avenue at 8:52 a.m. Saturday, Police checked the area but found no one.
SHOTS HEARD
100 Elmwood
Gunshots were reported in the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue at 12:29 a.m. Sunday. Police checked the area but found nothing.
South Boulevard at Sheridan
Gunshots were reported at South Boulevard and Sheridan Road at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police checked the area but found nothing.
TRAFFIC
1520 Dempster
Javeria Irum, 23, of 4863 Carol St., Skokie, was arrested at 1520 Dempster St. at 11:56 a.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation. Irum is due in court on May 3 at 10:30 a.m.
7119 Vincennes
Javonni M. Reid, 24, of 1935 Jackson Ave., was arrested at 7119 S. Vincennes Ave., Chicago, on March 25 at 10:42 a.m. and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on May 5 at 10:30 a.m.
Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.
Related Document: