Five vehicles were reported stolen in Evanston from Friday through Monday, and they were all Kias. These among stories in Monday’s crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

900 Washington

A 2013 Kia was taken from the 900 block of Washington Street around 9 a.m. Friday.

1000 Wesley

A 2020 Kia was taken from the 1000 block of Wesley Avenue around noon on Friday.

1100 Florence

A 2015 Kia was taken from the 1100 block of Florence Avenue between 7:45 p.m. Saturday and 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

1100 Hull

2017 Kia was taken from the 1100 block of Hull Terrace between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday.

800 Brummel

A 2020 Kia was taken from the 800 block of Brummel Street at 12:15 a.m. Monday.

2255 Howard

Deonte R. Jackson, 29, of 1458 S. Canal St., was arrested at 2255 Howard St. at 4:02 p.m. Friday and charged with retail theft. He is due in court on May 22 at 9 a.m.

BATTERY

1404 Pitner

Felipe G. Hernandez, 28, of 1404 Pitner Ave., was arrested at that address at 4:56 a.m. Saturday and charged with domestic battery. He is due in court on April 19 at 9:30 a.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1100 Cleveland

Someone damaged the rear window of a 2020 Subaru in the 1100 block of Cleveland Street between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

800 Chicago

Damage to the wood panel above the door frame was reported on Chicago Transit Authority property in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue at 5:19 a.m. Saturday.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

1420 Chicago

Lamar A. McNeil, 21, address unknown, was arrested at 1420 Chicago Avenue at 9:22 a.m. Friday and charged with trespassing on real property. He is due in court on April 21 at 9 a.m.

GRAFFITI

700 Judson

Graffiti was discovered on a garage in the 700 block of Judson Avenue at 5:03 p.m. Saturday.

GUNMAN SPOTTED

Greenleaf at Dodge

A man with a gun was reported at Greenleaf Street and Dodge Avenue at 8:52 a.m. Saturday, Police checked the area but found no one.

SHOTS HEARD

100 Elmwood

Gunshots were reported in the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue at 12:29 a.m. Sunday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

South Boulevard at Sheridan

Gunshots were reported at South Boulevard and Sheridan Road at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

TRAFFIC

1520 Dempster

Javeria Irum, 23, of 4863 Carol St., Skokie, was arrested at 1520 Dempster St. at 11:56 a.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation. Irum is due in court on May 3 at 10:30 a.m.

7119 Vincennes

Javonni M. Reid, 24, of 1935 Jackson Ave., was arrested at 7119 S. Vincennes Ave., Chicago, on March 25 at 10:42 a.m. and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on May 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document: