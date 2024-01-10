The Finance and Budget Committee Tuesday night started a debate over what communities Evanston should look to in benchmarking its financial performance.

Michael Van Dorpe, a financial analyst for the city, suggested that the list should focus on towns in Illinois within about 50% of Evanston’s population, or perhaps be limited to towns within about 20 miles of Evanston.

That would limit the pool to towns with roughly 39,000 to 116,000 residents.

His memo suggested that a variety of other criteria might be used to pick candidate communities — including median household income, median home value, total equalized assessed valuation, population demographics and whether the town is home to a university.

Also to be considered, he suggested, would be the comprehensiveness of municipal services — for example, whether the city government, like Evanston’s, includes parks, library, township and health department programs.

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) suggested including Skokie (population 66,422) and Wilmette (population 27,587).

Committee member Shari Reiches suggested including towns further away that have college campuses — like Bloomington (population 78,283) and Champaign (population 89,114).

Committee Chair David Livingston suggested considering Peoria (population 111,666) and Oak Park (population 53,224).

Committee member Leslie McMillan suggested including Naperville (population 149,104), which she said is a very well run community and also pushed for including Skokie, saying both towns were “best in class.”

Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd) suggested most of the other towns mentioned have a smaller scope of city-provided services than Evanston — with separate park and library districts and lacking their own health department.

Figures from those separate agencies would need to be included “for us to have an accurate comparison,” Wynne suggested.

Kelly pushed again for including Wilmette, although it’s far smaller than Evanston, because it sets its estimates for anticipated losses on property tax collections lower than the figure Evanston uses.

But Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) said the benchmark communities list should focus on towns most comparable to Evanston and that “if we’re looking at best practices we don’t have to limit it to the benchmark list.”

What towns do you think Evanston should compare itself to? You can offer suggestions in the comments.