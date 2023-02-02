All four wheel and tires of two Hondas were stolen overnight Tuesday in Evanston. These among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

300 Callan

A 35-year-old woman in the 300 block of Callan Avenue woke up Wednesday morning and discovered that all four wheels and tires had been removed from her 2019 Honda that she had parked Tuesday in the parking lot behind her residence.

800 Michigan

A 35-year-old man discovered that all four rims and tires of his 2022 Honda were stolen overnight Tuesday from the 800 block of Michigan Avenue.

2200 Oakton

A 2022 Ford van that had been rented from a service in the 2200 block of Oakton Street had not been returned and was deemed stolen on Tuesday.

1700 Leland

A 2007 Lexus was stolen from the 1700 block of Leland Avenue around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

2485 Howard

Anthony J. Holman, 53, of 4943 N. Kenmore Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 2485 Howard St. at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday and charged with retail theft. He is due in court on March 9 at 9 a.m.

ASSAULT

1936 Wesley

Shiquan Jones, 30, of 1936 Wesley Ave., was arrested at that address at 4:47 p.m. on Jan. 17 and charged with assault.

BATTERY

426 Custer

Ibarra Omar Ramos, 28, of 548 Manor Place, Aurora, was arrested at 426 Custer Ave, at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday and charged with domestic battery. A court date has been set for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8.

BURGLARY

1800 Sherman

Purses, handbags, and wallets were taken from a 2015 Honda in the 1800 block of Sherman Avenue between 6:50 p.m. Tuesday and 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

OTHER

1454 Elmwood

Margaret G. Brooks, 45, of 911 Elmwood Ave., was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday and charged with violation of an order of protection.

TRAFFIC

1244 Chicago

Eric D. Carlson, 56, of 922 Main St., was arrested at 1244 Chicago Ave. at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m.

1600 Ridge

Lloyd M. Hinton, 32, of 1936 Wesley Ave., was arrested at 1600 Ridge Ave. at 7:07 a.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m.

Dodge at Lake

Michael A. Jackson, 30, of 8246 Niles Center Road, Skokie, was arrested at Dodge Avenue and Lake Street at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on March 17 at 9 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

