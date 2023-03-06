If you’re wondering where affordable rental housing is located in Evanston, here’s an answer.

This map shows the location of subsidized rental housing in Evanston with funding through a variety of federal and state programs and through Evanston’s inclusionary housing ordinance.

The map shows properties with project-based vouchers, but not housing choice vouchers accepted by private landlords.

It also does not show “naturally occurring” affordable housing — properties for which asking rents would be considered affordable.

(Two developments on the list, completed several years ago, made “fee in lieu” payments to the city’s inclusionary housing program rather than provide affordable units on site.)

Despite considerable effort to make this list comprehensive, we may have missed some properties. If you’re aware of a property that should be added to the list, please let us know.

The city’s existing affordable housing is not distributed equally across the city’s wards. As shown in the chart, the heaviest concentrations are in the 5th, 4th and 1st wards.

The categories include housing for persons with physical disabilities, housing for low income families and individuals, SRO housing at the McGaw YMCA restricted to men, housing for low income seniors, supportive housing for persons with mental issues and transitional housing for those experiencing homelessness.

Nearly 59% of the subsidized housing in the the database came on line before the year 2000. Most of that is in the 5th, 1st and 4th wards.

Another 25% has been completed in the years since — distributed across the 8th, 4th, 2nd, 1st and 5th wards.

And 16% is housing “in the pipeline” — that either has just been proposed, that’s approved by the city but has not yet broken ground, or that’s under construction. Those units are concentrated in the 3rd, 1st and 5th wards.

Of the 301 affordable units complete since 2020, 44 are in mixed-income developments, mostly created under the city’s inclusionary housing ordinance.

Of the 202 units “in the pipeline,” 98 are in mixed income developments, with just over half of those in The Emerson, a Housing Authority of Cook County project planned for 1900 Sherman Ave.