If you’re wondering where affordable rental housing is located in Evanston, here’s an answer.
This map shows the location of subsidized rental housing in Evanston with funding through a variety of federal and state programs and through Evanston’s inclusionary housing ordinance.
The map shows properties with project-based vouchers, but not housing choice vouchers accepted by private landlords.
It also does not show “naturally occurring” affordable housing — properties for which asking rents would be considered affordable.
(Two developments on the list, completed several years ago, made “fee in lieu” payments to the city’s inclusionary housing program rather than provide affordable units on site.)
Despite considerable effort to make this list comprehensive, we may have missed some properties. If you’re aware of a property that should be added to the list, please let us know.
The city’s existing affordable housing is not distributed equally across the city’s wards. As shown in the chart, the heaviest concentrations are in the 5th, 4th and 1st wards.
The categories include housing for persons with physical disabilities, housing for low income families and individuals, SRO housing at the McGaw YMCA restricted to men, housing for low income seniors, supportive housing for persons with mental issues and transitional housing for those experiencing homelessness.
Nearly 59% of the subsidized housing in the the database came on line before the year 2000. Most of that is in the 5th, 1st and 4th wards.
Another 25% has been completed in the years since — distributed across the 8th, 4th, 2nd, 1st and 5th wards.
And 16% is housing “in the pipeline” — that either has just been proposed, that’s approved by the city but has not yet broken ground, or that’s under construction. Those units are concentrated in the 3rd, 1st and 5th wards.
Of the 301 affordable units complete since 2020, 44 are in mixed-income developments, mostly created under the city’s inclusionary housing ordinance.
Of the 202 units “in the pipeline,” 98 are in mixed income developments, with just over half of those in The Emerson, a Housing Authority of Cook County project planned for 1900 Sherman Ave.
Mayor Biss is not living up to his values. Time for him to apologize to the community for his hypocrisy.
Agreed he says he is for affordable housing but wants to keep them only in certain wards! Notice he leaves in the 6th ward 0 affordable housing!
“The city’s existing affordable housing is not distributed equally across the city’s wards. As shown in the chart, the heaviest concentrations are in the 5th, 4th and 1st wards.”
And why should it be?
And why should it be what distributed equally is that what you are asking?
Why should it not be?
There is plenty of affordable housing in Skokie and Chicago, which are adjacent to Evanston. No need to build more.
Because Evanston has a nasty history with redlining and this is just another way of them doing exactly that! Put affordable housing everywhere not only in certain areas! Why don’t certain areas have affordable housing and others have a way too many because that’s how they want it! Because they know putting affordable housing in areas like the 6th ward would bring down their property values but yet wants to tell the 5th ward that’s not the case and is not what’s going to happen!
Our ancestors should be shaking in their graves right now! They fought so hard for equality in all forms! Yet here we are and still fighting redlining and segregation! Are we ok with them saying here’s a corner of Evanston ill give you what you want, but it won’t be throughout Evanston? Shame on those that think like that, affordable housing should be spread out through Evanston not only concentrated in a few wards! This is their way of keeping areas In poverty this is how they control you! When is enough, enough in the 5th ward?
This supports what neighbors fighting against the proposed 44 unit “affordable housing” development are trying to get across. Why only the fifth ward. This does not reflect all the affordable housing as you say, there is a lot more privately owned. If the map reflected those as well the 5 ward would have a lot more blue little buildings.
I’m not sure affordable housing is really an issue. Shouldn’t the market settle this? You can rent an apartment in Hoffman Estates for $1,453
or
Evanston for $2,117 (rentcafe.com)
Why are Evanston’s rents nearly 46% higher than Hoffman Estates?
The presentation of affordable housing in the various wards is misleading. Obviously, there is a marked difference between affordable units in a large mixed income (or downtown, high income) buildings and concentrations of low to low low income units as is required by LIHTC buildings, like 319 Dempster and the 1801-1805 Church St proposal. It is precisely the integration of income groups, as opposed to their segmentation, that predicts positive outcomes. I’d love to see this mix of affordable units alongside the median income of all residents in the buildings presented.
