It’s hard to have a home field advantage without having a home field.

The Northwestern Wildcats won what was supposed to be the last home game ever at Ryan Field on Nov. 18. The century-old stadium will be torn down soon to make way for a new Ryan Field, but it’s unknown yet where the ‘Cats will kick off at home in 2024 and 2025 when the new stadium is under construction.

The surprising ‘Cats followed their totally unexpected 7-5 regular season with the Las Vegas Bowl. They won, giving them an incredible 8-5 record, after only a single victory the year before.

And, of course, the amazing turnaround happened after the turmoil of long-time head coach Pat Fitzgerald being fired over the summer, following allegations of hazing in the program. (More than a dozen former players filed lawsuits. Fitzgerald also sued the university, claiming improper termination, and saying he was not aware of hazing).

The on-field turnaround was a true feel-good story, as it happened with an interim head coach, David Bruan, who had never coached in a major conference before, and had just been hired in early 2023 as an assistant.

Coach David Braun gets the traditional Gatorade bath following bowl game victory. Photo credit: ABC-TV.

Braun got the position permanently near the end of the season.

Now, Braun will now get to name some of his own assistant coaches. According to multiple sources (first posted by reporter Matt Fortuna on “X”), NU just fired Offensive Coordinator Mike Bajakian, Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Jeff Genyk, and sports performance director Jay Hooten.

Bajakian caused a stir when he (and a few other staffers) wore shirts with “Cats Against The World” after Fitzgerald was fired. The shirts also had Fitzgerald’s #51, which Fitz wore while an NU player. It’s unknown if the shirt incident had anything to do with Bajakian’s dismissal, or if it had more to do with a less-than-spectacular offense, despite the eight wins.

It’s also not unusual for a new head coach to want to bring in his own assistants, whatever the background of the staff he inherited.

And then, there’s the stadium question.

Once Ryan Field gets torn down, the ‘Cats have to play someplace for two seasons, and no site has yet been announced.

There’s been some speculation about Wrigley Field or Soldier Field, but no word on those locations or anywhere else.

While most attention to NU sports in 2023 focused on football, at least during the second half of the year, earlier, the men’s basketball team made the NCAA tournament for only the second time in history, and is off to a good start this season, having upset then-#1 Purdue. March Madness, assuming the ‘Cats keep winning, seems like a reasonable expectation. Ryan Langborg launches a jumper for the ‘Cats.

Plus, there was not a hint of scandal in Coach Chris Collins’ hoops program.

That was not the case in baseball, where head coach Jim Foster was fired not long after Fitzgerald was dismissed, over allegations of bullying and abusive behavior. Three former baseball staffers then sued NU and Foster, claiming they were let go after trying to blow the whistle on Foster’s alleged misdeeds. NU has denied the claims.

With the football and baseball lawsuits filed in a court of law, a lawsuit regarding alleged hazing and abusive discipline at another court, the volleyball court, was filed in 2023 as well.

The former volleyball player’s claims have been denied by Northwestern.

2023 was definitely a year of surprises … from the Fitzgerald firing and related lawsuits, to the football success under David Braun, to the baseball and volleyball litigation, and to the success of men’s basketball.

But there was one sport where success was not surprising.

The women’s lacrosse team, after making the Final Four in 2022, won the NCAA national championship in 2023. Just don’t drop it! NU lacrosse players hoist national championship trophy.

Izzy Skane was named Top Female Lacrosse Player in the nation by the foundation that gives the award, the Tewaarden Foundation.

And, looking ahead, unlike the football team, the lacrosse ‘Cats do know where their home field will be in 2024.