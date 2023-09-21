Evanston police say a resident of the 100 block of Clyde Avenue discovered this week that a former tenant had used a key to enter the apartment.

The thief left with a laptop computer, clothes, wallets, four pairs of sunglasses and a set of Apple EarPods.

Shoplifters visited two Walgreens drug stores twice each over the past two days leaving with an array of items, including a remote control car.

Two unsecured bicycles were stolen from the sidewalk near Bent Park in northwest Evanston. Two locked bikes were taken from the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue downtown.

And police charged a North Chicago man with armed robbery and a Chicago man with battery.