The Northwestern University Wildcats topped off one of the most improbable seasons in college football history with a 14-7 victory over the University of Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday night.

Quarterback Ben Bryant was named Most Valuable Player for throwing two touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score, a 19-yard toss to Bryce Kirtz with 6:19 left in the game at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.

NU finished the season 8-5, after winning only one game in 2022. It was the biggest turnaround in major college football this year.

Those eight victories were six or seven more than many pundits expected, following the dismissal of long-time and legendary coach Pat Fitzgerald over the summer, after allegations of hazing in the program.

David Braun, who was hired as defensive coordinator in January after holding the same job at North Dakota State, was named interim head coach after Fitzgerald was let go, and was then given the position permanently near the end of the season.

In a post-game interview on ABC-TV (which carried the game), Braun said he was “so proud” of his players.

“We wanted to make sure we finished it off in the right way,” Braun said.

“It was the ultimate team win.”

As for his unexpected journey from defensive coordinator to interim head coach to permanent head coach to bowl game victory, Braun said “it’s been surreal.”

And in a final shout-out to the ‘Cats, Braun said “these guys embody what college football is all about.”