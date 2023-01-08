Extra fundraising and construction time for the Artists Book House non-profit to fix up the Harley Clarke mansion will again be on city council members’ agenda Monday.
The non-profit group first asked to amend its lease for the city-owned lakefront mansion last September — 16 months after the lease was initially approved — saying the pandemic had disrupted fundraising efforts
In October the City Council bounced the issue back to the Administration and Public Works Committee for further discussion — which is finally scheduled to happen Monday.
In addition to more time for fundraising and a higher ultimate fundraising goal, the group also is seeking to extend the time to complete renovation work on the building from May 2026 to December 2027.
The city staff memo doesn’t indicate what progress the group has made on fundraising since September, and as of Sunday morning there appeared to be no recent fundraising update on the Artists Book House website.
Without a clear plan of needed construction to complete the repairs/renovation, a budget, multiple bids from capable contractors and a clear viable vision as to how to fund the maintenance of this historic lakefront mansion, nobody is going to sign up to give their money to this fund. What we lack as a community is a realistic understanding of cost, and until we can get our head out of the clouds, nothing concrete will happen. We have an emotionally derived wish with no means to make that wish come true.
Honestly, I will point out candidly that we missed out on a huge opportunity to tap into Jennifer Pritzker’s generous offer to undertake the renovations and create a boutique hotel. We could have negotiated to house some art related rooms within that hotel. But instead we have always to fight and responds emotionally without any realistic understanding of what it takes to do major renovation.
I speak from experience as I have just completed a $600,000 restoration/rebuild of my front porch on my historic landmark home in Evanston. It took lots of planning, lots of money, expert contractors, and fastidious attention to detail and original architectural design. I hired the best architect for the job, Moshe Calamaro, as well as general contractor, Bulley & Andrew’s. If you do not yourself own a historic landmark iconic property, you can’t fully comprehend the responsibility that you have to improve and maintain it. We need a long term funding plan in addition to a short term fix. This is tremendously expensive option to restore it and until we have someone stepping forward to fund it, I believe we would be best suited to be flexible, as we are not in a financial position to be too opinionated. Let’s for once try and use prudence rather than emotional exuberance in our city planning starting now in 2023.
I so agree with you, Blair, and thank you for speaking out. As others have noted, we do already have the Noyes building for artists’ studios, a small auditorium there, and space for books, too, plus, of course, our fantastic Evanston Art Center on Central St. Along with former Mayor Hagerty at the time, I was a strong advocate for the Jenny Pritzker renovation and development of the Clarke House into a rare upscale lakefront restaurant, small inn/hotel, plus enough underground parking to supplement the limited parking for public use of Lighthouse Beach.This development would also, of course, bring in tax revenue and be a nice addition for the public. Since the Pritzker bed and breakfast mansion was closed, along with Margarita Inn, the development of the Clarke Mansion would be an asset to offset our liabilities.
