Extra fundraising and construction time for the Artists Book House non-profit to fix up the Harley Clarke mansion will again be on city council members’ agenda Monday.

The non-profit group first asked to amend its lease for the city-owned lakefront mansion last September — 16 months after the lease was initially approved — saying the pandemic had disrupted fundraising efforts

In October the City Council bounced the issue back to the Administration and Public Works Committee for further discussion — which is finally scheduled to happen Monday.

In addition to more time for fundraising and a higher ultimate fundraising goal, the group also is seeking to extend the time to complete renovation work on the building from May 2026 to December 2027.

The city staff memo doesn’t indicate what progress the group has made on fundraising since September, and as of Sunday morning there appeared to be no recent fundraising update on the Artists Book House website.