Public health advocates in Evanston fear the City Council will be voting to increase cancer deaths here if it authorizes cannabis consumption lounges in the city.

But advocates for the lounges frame the issue as a question of equity — giving people who may live in places where smoking is banned under their lease a place to legally light up.

And they see it is a way to increase revenue for the city’s reparations program, funded from cannabis sales tax revenue.

The cannabis lounge ordinance, sponsored by Ald. Devon Reid (8th), won approval from the Human Services Committee on a 3-2 vote earlier this month and is on Monday night’s City Council agenda for introduction.

Under the ordinance as drafted, cannabis consumption lounges would be permitted as a special use in business, commercial, downtown and office zones within licensed cannabis dispensaries, but would have to be located in a freestanding building occupied solely by the dispensary.

In a memo to council members, Health Director Ike Ogbo said the Centers for Disease Control has determined that cannabis smoke delivers many of the same cancer-causing chemicals in tobacco smoke.

Ogbo says approving cannabis smoking lounges would be “contrary to the long-fought endeavors to establish the city’s Clean Air Act.”

The American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation argues that ventilation systems are not sufficient to address the health concerns of indoor smoking of cigarettes or cannabis and that any allowed smoking space should be outdoors, unenclosed and out of public view.

Mundelein appears to be the Illinois community closest to Evanston that has legalized cannabis lounges. Among the few others that have adopted such legislation are Springfield and Carbondale.