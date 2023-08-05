Long-shot Republican presidential candidates are providing sweepstakes offers and cash kickbacks to donors as they race to demonstrate broad enough support to qualify for the party’s first debate on Aug. 23.

Evanston’s City Council is scheduled to vote Aug. 28 on a public financing scheme for mayoral elections that would give candidates here a powerful incentive to engage in similar practices — a nine-to-one match of public funds for every dollar they raise from small-dollar contributors.

The Council’s Rules Committee voted 6-1 on July 17 to recommend that the Council approve the ordinance, which would cost Evanston taxpayers more than $100,000 a year.

National news sites report North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is offering $20 gift cards to anyone who donates $1 to his campaign. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is giving supporters 10% of whatever they raise for his campaign. And Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is running a sweepstakes for anybody who donates $1 to win a free year of college tuition among several promotional schemes.

The GOP candidates have to have 40,000 donors — including at least 200 donors each in at least 20 states or territories — to qualify for the debate.

Under the Evanston scheme, candidates would have to collect at least 100 initial contributions of between $5 and $50 to qualify for the taxpayer match and would have to limit all contributions accepted during the campaign to no more than $150 per person or other entity.

Evanston Now emailed Mayor Daniel Biss and Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th), the two main backers of the public funding proposal, on Monday to ask whether they believe Evanston’s proposed ordinance should be amended to ban fundraising payoffs and kickbacks.

Neither of them has responded.

But Alisa Kaplan, the Evanstonian who heads Reform for Illinois, the non-profit pushing the public financing scheme for Evanston, told us her group has not seen “these types of problems in any other jurisdiction with a similar public financing program.”

She said she sees no need to amend the 18-page ordinance to include a kickback ban.

Given the city ordinance’s nine-to-one matching model, candidates could promise to, say, double a donor’s money and still come out way ahead in net campaign cash.

That math works a whole lot better for the candidates than what the GOP candidates are faced with, since they’re not getting a taxpayer match.

