Wilmette’s Village Board voted 7-0 Tuesday night to adopt a resolution opposing outdoor concerts at Northwestern University’s Ryan Field.

Village Board President Senta Plunkett said she plans to present the resolution at a Evanston Land Use Commission hearing on the stadium project now scheduled for Aug. 23. Board President Senta Plunkett called for the vote at the board meeting Tuesday night.

Most of the more than a dozen residents who spoke at the board meeting opposed the plan to hold up to 10 concerts at the stadium.

They complained about traffic and noise — and seemed especially concerned that the planned concert stage would be at the south end of the stadium — with speakers projecting sound to the north, toward their homes in Wilmette. Charles Hutchinson.

But a few few speakers favored the project.

Charles Hutchinson, president of the Wilmette-Kenilworth Chamber of Commerce said the concerts would bring more business to Wilmette.

He said the village should be open to the project — just as it has been open in recent years to building large, multi-family apartment buildings downtown and to the redevelopment of the Edens Plaza and Plaza Del Lago shopping centers.

Since all of the stadium site is located in Evanston, Wilmette has no jurisdiction over its zoning, but one opponent, attorney Steve Harper, suggested the village might ultimately have to file suit against the project.

“No one except a litigator likes litigation,” Harper said, “But sometimes its the only way,” he suggested, to get a satisfactory resolution.