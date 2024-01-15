Dangerously cold weather continues in Evanston on this Martin Luther King Day holiday.

The National Weather Service says its wind child warning will remain in effect through noon on Tuesday, followed with a wind chill advisory through early Wednesday

By then we’re expected to see the start of a warming trend that should see wind chill reading rise above the zero mark by midday Wednesday.

Temperatures in Evanston aren’t expected to rise above zero until Tuesday afternoon. They may reach a relatively balmy 17 degrees by midafternoon on Wednesday.

There’s a 30% chance of snow showers Wednesday night and Thursday night.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

