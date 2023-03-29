A window was found shattered at a Starbucks facility in the 500 block of Main Street. This among stories in the thrice-weekly crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
500 Main
The window of a Starbucks restaurant in the 500 block of Main Street was found shattered around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BATTERY
901 Maple
William B. Robbins, 49, of 901 Maple Ave., was arrested at that address at 5:53 a.m. on Tuesday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY
100 Custer
Packages were presumed taken in the burglary of a condo residency in the 100 block of Custer Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

OTHER
Dempster at Maple
Usama J. Maan, 27, of 305 Oak Ave., Oakdale, was arrested at Dempster Street and Maple Avenue at 5:53 a.m. Tuesday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon. He is due in court on April 13 at 9 a.m.

SHOTS HEARD
1400 Brown
Gunshots were reported in the 1400 block of Brown Avenue at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT
2400 Howard
Consumable goods were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

TRAFFIC
800 Ridge
Tajae Q. George-Williams, 20, of 4108 S. Prairie Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 800 Ridge Ave. at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on April 21 at 1:30 p.m.

1000 Chicago
Marcus R. Johnson, 27, of 1112 Sherman Ave., was arrested at 1000 Chicago Ave. at 4:19 a.m. Sunday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on April 21 at 9 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

