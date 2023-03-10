Windows were found broken on vehicles parked on Ridge Avenue, Asbury Avenue, and Emerson Street. These among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2000 Ridge

Tires were slashed and the windshield was shattered on a 2019 Volkswagen in the 2000 block of Ridge Avenue between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

2100 Asbury

A tire was punctured and the rear window was shattered on a 2009 Honda, parked in the 2100 block of Asbury Avenue, between 3 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

1800 Emerson

The drivers side window was found damaged on a 2015 Toyota in the 1800 block of Emerson Street between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday.

600 Howard

The front window was damaged on a store in the 600 block of Howard Street around 4:37 a.m. Friday.

BATTERY

821 Washington

Vanisha T. Roberts, 41, of 821 Washington St., was arrested at that address at 4:20 a.m. Thursday and charged with domestic battery.

THEFT

2100 Dobson

The rear license plate was removed from a 2008 Honda parked in the 2100 block of Dobson Street between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

700 Hartrey

A package delivered to a residence in the 700 block of Hartrey Avenue was stolen between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

600 Sheridan

A package containing a back pack that was delivered to a residence in the 600 block of Sheridan Road was stolen after midnight Friday morning.

600 Chicago

Household goods were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Miscellaneous items were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

2100 Dempster

A 2023 Chevrolet vehicle rented from U-Haul, in the 2100 block of Dempster Street, was declared stolen when it was not yet returned by 4:55 p.m. Sunday.

100 Asbury

Body spray merchandise was taken from the CVS Pharmacy, in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue, around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

