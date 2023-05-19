Six windows were severely damaged at Impact Behavioral Health Partners, an agency that provides support primarily to homeless individuals with mental health issues. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

500 Howard

Six windows at the front of Impact Behavioral Health Partners, in the 500 block of Howard Street, sustained damages by a group of individuals who posted signs inside the broken windows containing offensive language. The organization provides services primarily to homeless individuals with mental health issues. The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

1000 Central

Skid marks were found on the grass of the golf course along the channel in the 1000 block of Central Street around 10 a.m. Thursday.

1900 Hartrey

The drivers side window of a 2001 BMW was damaged around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

1200 Judson

A glass door was damaged at a residence in the 1200 block of Judson Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

1454 Elmwood

Camron Hollman, 30, of 14612 Peoria St., Harvey, was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 7:43 p.m. Thursday and charged with criminal damage to property.

BURGLARY

1800 Chancellor

Two vehicles, a 2003 Acura and a 2016 Acura, were accessed by burglars in the 1800 block of Chancellor Street between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Nothing was reported taken.

2600 Eastwood

An unlocked 2013 Toyota was entered in the 2600 block of Eastwood Avenue between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7:48 a.m. Thursday.

2500 Thayer

Credit and debit cards were taken from an unlocked 2015 Toyota in the 2500 block of Thayer Street between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9:11 a.m. Thursday.

1700 Hovland

Office equipment was removed from an unlocked 2011 Infiniti in the 1700 block of Hovland Court between May 10 and May 17.

SHOTS HEARD

1300 Dobson

Gunshots were reported at 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Dobson Street. Police checked the area, but found nothing.

THEFT

700 Hinman

A 2004 Honda was taken from the 700 block of Hinman Avenue between 8 a.m. Monday and 12:43 p.m. Wednesday.

600 Sheridan

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2013 Toyota in the 600 block of Sheridan Square at 3:11 a.m. Thursday.

1700 Sherman

Duster spray was taken from the CVS Pharmacy in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue at 7:19 a.m. Thursday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document: