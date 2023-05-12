Windows were damaged and a car theft was attempted at about the same time on Pitner Avenue overnight Wednesday to Thursday morning. These among stories in today’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

1500 Pitner

An attempt was made to steal a 2011 Kia in the 1500 block of Pitner Avenue between 4:45 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.

900 Pitner

Near the time that the Kia theft attempt was going on in the 1500 block, someone was damaging two windows at a residence in the 900 block of Pitner Avenue, between 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

600 Howard

A Duffel bag left unattended at a restaurant in the 600 block of Howard Street belonging to a 33-year-old woman was taken between 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

1100 Chicago

Consumable goods were stolen from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

BURGLARY

2100 Cleveland

Pry marks were considered as an attempt to enter a residence in the 2100 block of Cleveland Street between 4:48 p.m. on May 8 and noon on the tenth. Nothing was reported taken.

1700 Hovland

Money was taken from a Toyota in the 1700 block of Hovland Court between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2000 Pratt

The bumper was damaged on a 2016 Jeep in the 2000 block of Pratt Court between April 26 and May 3.

2200 Foster

The windshield was shattered on a 2002 Jeep in the 2200 block of Foster Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

1900 Jackson

Someone damaged a table in the yard of a residence in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

1900 Wesley

A cell phone was damaged at a residence in the 1900 block of Wesley Avenue around 5 a.m. Friday.

GRAFFITI

800 Dodge

Graffiti was discovered on the street in the 800 block of Dodge Avenue at 10:07 p.m. Thursday.

SHOTS HEARD

1800 Asbury

Gunshots were reported in the 1800 block of Asbury Avenue at 2:12 a.m. Thursday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

