Several windows were reported shattered at a Unitarian church on Ridge Avenue. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1300 Ridge

Some five or six windows were found shattered on the north side of the Unitarian Church of Evanston, in the 1300 block of Ridge Avenue, between 2 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday.

1400 Wilder

A window was broken on a 2018 Hyundai in the 1400 block of Wilder Street shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Elmwood at Brummel

Thomas M. Jones, 27, of 11338 S. King Drive, Chicago, was arrested at Elmwood Drive and Brummel Street at 3:02 a.m. Tuesday and charged with criminal damage to property.

BURGLARY

800 Foster

Someone forced their way into a Honda in the 800 block of Foster Avenue between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9:15 a.m. Monday. Nothing was reported taken.

1200 Judson

Someone forced their way into a 2006 BMW in the 1200 block of Judson Avenue between 9 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday. Nothing was reported taken.

2000 Noyes

Sunglasses and electronics were removed from a 2018 Jeep in the 2000 block of Noyes Street after breaking a window to gain entry between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 5:30 a.m. Monday.

GRAFFITI

600 Brummel

Graffiti was discovered on a sign at a park in the 600 block of Brummel Street at 10:26 a.m. Monday..

SHOTS HEARD

Grant at Grey

Gunshots were reported at Grant Street and Grey Avenue at 9:59 p.m. Monday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

800 Forest

A black 2013 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the 800 block of Forest Avenue between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9:15 a.m. Monday.

1900 Hartrey

A 2009 Nissan Altima was taken from the 1900 block of Hartrey Avenue between 6:45 p.m. and 10:47 p.m. Wednesday.

2000 Bennett

A catalytic converter was taken from a 2003 Honda in the 2000 block of Bennett Avenue between 8 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday.

800 Hinman

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2008 Hyundai in the 800 block of Hinman Avenue between 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

1300 Washington

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2014 Toyota in the 1300 block of Washington Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An attempt was made to remove a catalytic converter from a 2010 Toyota in the 1300 block of Washington Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

TRAFFIC

Dobson at Custer

Imani M. Reid, 19, of 1726 Monroe St., was arrested at Dobson Street and Custer Avenue at 10:49 a.m. Monday and charged with a traffic violation.

Main at Wesley

David Williams, 29, of 1544 W. Jonquil Terrace, was arrested at Main Street and Wesley Avenue at 11:35 p.m. Monday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related document: