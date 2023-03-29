A 10-year-old from Evanston, Judah Averbuch, was the 4th grade winner among 300 finalist contestants in the International JewQ Competition held Sunday in Stamford, Connecticut.

Now in its fifth year, the annual event is a program of CKids, the Chabad Children’s Network, that enrolls 3,500 Hebrew school students from 26 countries.

Judah, a student at Evanston Chabad Hebrew School, said, “Winning the trophy makes me feel so proud and accomplished.”

Judah’s mother, Amy Averbuch, says, “As parents, we are committed to ensuring our Jewish values are passed down to our children, and empowering them with the knowledge of their history.”

Judah said he studied for six months to prepare for the competition, which tests students’ knowledge of the basic tenets of Judaism.

“This is a huge accomplishment for Judah and for our entire community,” said Rabbi Meir Hecht who oversees the Evanston Chabad Hebrew School. “We’re so proud of him and all the other students who participated in this competition. It’s a testament to the strength and vitality of the younger generation of Jewish community.”