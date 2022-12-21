Several inches of blowing snow. Temperatures dropping 15-20 degrees in just two hours. And extremely hazardous driving conditions.

Those are among the nasty weather conditions the National Weather Service we can expect, starting around noon on Thursday.

The weather service now says we could get up to five inches of snow, although the private forecasters used by the City of Evanston say it’s likely to be less than that — no more than 3.5 inches.

The city will offer free parking at a downtown garage and at some surface lots to help get cars off the streets to aid in snow removal efforts.

City officials are hoping for voluntary compliance with Snow Route parking regulations Thursday night into Friday, but if that fails, towing and fines could be in the offing if an emergency is declared.

Snow parking rules differ for main thoroughfares and side streets.

While the amount of snowfall now anticipated is less than previously predicted, the city already has been pre-treating major roadways “to slow the buildup of snow and ice,” according to city spokesperson Patrick Deignan.

If a maximum response is needed, Deignan says the city uses up to 47 plow-equipped trucks, along with other pieces of equipment such as five front-end loaders and 10 sidewalk units equipped with brooms and blowers.

If you’re wondering what happens to the snow which is cleared from business districts and city lots, Deignan says that Evanston “also has a snow melter machine, which may be used to melt snow” that’s hauled away.

The extremely cold temperatures may influence what is spread on the roadways to get rid of ice and snow.

While salt is one of the options, salt supplier Cargill says the optimal temperature is above 15 degrees Farenheit, because salt’s melting properties decline as it gets colder.

Besides using salt, Evanston also applies substances called Beet Heet (yes, refined sugar beet molasses is one of the components), Biomelt 64 (good to -40 degrees,according to the manufacturer), and anti-ice brine.

The city also “uses truck-mounted pavement sensors,” Deignan says, “to detect if pavement requires treatment.”

Of course, as cold as it is for streets, for people, the extreme below-zero temperatures can be deadly. So the city will have warming centers at the Robert Crown and Fleetwood-Jourdain community centers.

And now, some advice from a former TV news reporter (me) who stood outside in the sub-freezing cold for years telling people not to go out in the sub-freezing cold … stay inside unless you absolutely have to go somewhere. And don’t expect to get there quickly (or perhaps even safely) if you do decide to drive.