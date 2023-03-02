The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Friday morning for Friday evening with a chance of as much as five to eight inches of heavy wet snow.

The weather service says there’s still a lot of uncertainty about which areas in our region will get the snow — and which will just see heavy rain — because of temperatures that are expected to be above freezing in much of the region.

There’s also a chance of wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour — and that, combined with the heavy, wet nature of the snow creates the potential for scattered power outages.