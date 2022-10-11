Wires were found cut on motorcycles Sunday night on Monroe Street and on Elmwood Avenue. These among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1000 Monroe

Wires were cut on a 2000 Honda motorcycle in the 1000 block of Monroe Street between 8 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday.

900 Elmwood

Wires were cut on a Kawasaki motorcycle in the 900 block of Elmwood Avenue between 12:01 a.m. Sunday and 8:14 a.m. Monday.

700 Church

A window was found broken at 6:56 a.m. Tuesday on a commercial building in the 700 block of Church Street.

GRAFFITI

500 Custer

Graffiti was discovered on a residence in the 500 block of Custer Avenue at 9:46 a.m. Monday.

THEFT

1000 Maple

A pickpocket took a cell phone from an individual in the 1000 block of Maple Avenue at 2:09 p.m. Monday.

1300 Davis

A bicycle and tools were taken from an unlocked residential garage in the 1300 block of Davis Street between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 2:45 p.m. Monday.

1900 Ridge

A wallet and its contents were taken from the Evanston Chicken Shack, in the 1900 block of Ridge Avenue, between 9 p.m. Monday and 12:36 a.m. Tuesday.

1500 Emerson

A bicycle was stolen from the open garage of a residence in the 1500 block of Emerson Street between 6:30 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

2100 Green Bay

Household products were taken from the shelves of the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 2100 block of Green Bay Road around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

TRAFFIC

1600 Dodge

Marc I. Mendelson, 65, of 3832 Enfield St., Skokie, was arrested at 1600 Dodge Ave. at 5:17 p.m. Monday and charged with driving with a revoked or suspended drivers license.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

