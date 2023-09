Evanston police say a 20-year-old Skokie woman was arrested Wednesday morning at Evanston Hospital and charged with battery.

Friday’s crime bulletin also reports the arrest of a 49-year-old homeless man late last Friday night in the 1000 block of Davis Street. He was charged with aggravated battery.

And someone broke a glass door about 2 a.m. Thursday at the Walgreens on Chicago Avenue.