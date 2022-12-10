Evanston police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a room at the Holiday Inn late Saturday morning.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says the victim, a Black woman in her 20s or 30s, was found by hotel cleaning staff in a sixth floor room at the hotel in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue.

Glew says the cause and manner of the woman’s death are unknown at this time and she has not been identified.

He says no persons of interest have been identified and no one is in custody in connection with the case.

He says the hotel remains open and the initial investigation does not indicate any present danger or hazard to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.