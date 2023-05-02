A half-dozen Evanston police units responded to a disturbance call at the Evanston Public Library about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Polic Cmdr. Ryan Glew says a man and a woman got into a verbal altercation inside the library that escalated when the woman pulled out a kinfe.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, and Glew says police plan to charge the woman with aggravated assault.

Glew says the argument was not a domestic dispute. It’s unknown what prompted the disagreement.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

  1. My office is at the EPL. Working from home today, so I missed the “excitement”…

    EPL needs to step up their safety protocols. Hiring a social worker, as they just did, simply won’t cut it. We need a uniformed and visibly – armed EPD officer here at all times… the library as of late has simply been *flooded* with vagrants..,

    Respectfully
    Gregory Morrow – Evanston 4th Ward resident

