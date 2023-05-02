A half-dozen Evanston police units responded to a disturbance call at the Evanston Public Library about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Polic Cmdr. Ryan Glew says a man and a woman got into a verbal altercation inside the library that escalated when the woman pulled out a kinfe.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, and Glew says police plan to charge the woman with aggravated assault.

Glew says the argument was not a domestic dispute. It’s unknown what prompted the disagreement.