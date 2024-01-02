Whenever the Skokie Swift comes back, it will be the Skokie Slow. Or, at least, the Skokie Slower.

Train service has been suspended on the Howard Street to Dempster Street (Skokie) Yellow Line since Nov. 16.

That’s when an inbound Skokie Swift train crashed into the rear of snow removal equipment which was stopped on the same track. At least 16 people were injured, although some reports have said the number was higher. Several lawsuits have already been filed by passengers who were hurt.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board has raised questions about the braking distance for CTA trains, and also whether there may have been substances on the rails which make it harder to stop.

Leaves, for example, can make the rails slippery.

The was no suggestion of operator error, according to the NTSB.

A CTA spokesperson tells Evanston Now that there is no schedule yet on when Yellow Line train service will be back. A shuttle bus stopping at the Dempster, Oakton and Howard Street stations is currently running as a substitute.

However, once trains do return, CTA has said the top speed will be 35 miles an hour instead of the pre-accident 55 mph. And there will also be a 25 mph limit at the crash site.

A CTA release says the slower speeds “will decrease the distance necessary for a train to stop, and increases the reaction time available to an operator. CTA is taking a very conservative approach, again, out of an abundance of caution.”

Other safety measures will also be implemented, including more debris cleaning on the rails.

It’s always possible, however, that when the Skokie Swift becomes the Skokie Not As Swift, some passengers might not return.

That’s the last thing local transit needs.

While the CTA, Metra, and PACE have hit post-COVID highs in passengers carried lately, the total is still far below pre-pandemic levels of 562 million riders in 2019.

In 2022 the three systems saw a combined 287 million rides. The total for 2023 is not yet available, but should be higher. The most recent data shows a combined system ridership of 31.3 million in October which, if multiplied by 12 months, gives a yearly estimate of nearly 376 million.

Because of changes in work patterns due to the pandemic, with more people staying at home and not commuting to the office, ridership may never return to the pre-COVID numbers.

Transit agencies nationwide face what’s being called a “fiscal cliff” in 2026, after federal COVID relief assistance runs out.

The Regional Transportation Authority that means a potential $730 million shortfall in 2026 in the Chicago area unless new revenue sources can be found. Without more money, fare hikes and service cuts are likely.

Rail and bus systems are trying new strategies to attract riders.

Metra, for example, has increased off-peak trains on the UP North line through Evanston. The idea is to turn rail into more of a regional, all-day service, rather than mostly focused on an morning and afternoon rush hour model. A Pulse bus leaves the Davis Street Purple Line station in Evanston.

And PACE, the suburban bus system, has added a faster, limited stop service called “Pulse” between downtown Evanston and O’Hare airport.

With no decision about when the red light will come down on the Yellow Line, there is growing frustration.

An editorial in Tuesday’s Chicago Tribune says, “Now here we are on the second day of 2024, and the thousands of commuters who rely on the Yellow Line have heard nothing concrete about when the line is expected to reopen. All CTA has said so far is it is reviewing the situation.”

The Tribune suggest that the Yellow Line should have been reopened already, with the reduced speeds.

However, in its statement, CTA says the agency is “engaged in an extremely thorough review” of the incident, including checking signals, tracks, and trains.

“These operations require time to perform and once the review is complete, CTA will determine a plan to reopen. Safety continues to be our No. 1 consideration.”