The Skokie Swift is back, or rather, will be back around 4:45 a.m. Friday.

The Chicago Transit Authority has announced that train service on the Yellow Line will return, starting with the normal early morning trip.

Train service was suspended after an L train crashed into the back of snow removal equipment on the same track near Howard Street on Nov. 16. At least 16 people were injured, and lawsuits have been filed by several passengers who were hurt.

Shuttle buses have been covering the route between Dempster, Oakton, and Howard

while the Yellow Line was closed.

In a statement Thursday evening, CTA said it has worked closely with the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the accident and to review safety procedures.

“Over the past several weeks,” the statement said, “the CTA has extensively examined all aspects of Yellow Line operations, from tracks and signals to train operations and communications. Several test trains have run along the line, over multiple days in various weather conditions.”

In a preliminary report, the NTSB raised questions about braking distance of CTA rail cars, and also about possible slippery materials on the rails. Leaves, for example, can impact how long it takes a train to come to a stop.

The Safety Board has also said that there is no indication of operator error in the crash.

As part of returning Yellow Line trains to service, CTA said it is instituting a number of “interim safety enhancements,” including reducing top train speeds from 55 mph to 35 mph, power washing of rails to remove debris and residue, changing procedures for when vehicles such as snowplows are allowed to move, and also having supervisors ride with operators on the first few Yellow Line passenger runs.

CTA said it is taking these steps on its own, not under NTSB requirements, “out of an abundance of caution to protect our employees and riders.”

As for whether the new, 35 m.p.h. speed limit might go back up to 55 some day, a CTA spokesperson tells Evanston Now, “Right now, we don’t know what changes may or may not be made in the future. We will continually monitor Yellow Line operations, and remain focused on providing safe and efficient service.”

It may just be coincidence, but resumption of Yellow Line service comes just a few days after the Chicago Tribune questioned why train service had not yet re-started.

Without responding to that directly, transit agency President Dorval Carter Jr. said, “My No. 1 priority … is safety. I wanted to make sure we looked at every aspect of this incident as thoroughly as we could, to ensure the highest levels of safety when we reopened. I will never compromise safety for expediency.”