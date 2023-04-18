U.S. Rep Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) has included two Evanston projects on her list of 15 proposed community projects she’ll seek funding for in next fiscal year’s federal budget.

The proposals include $2 million to renovate and upgrade the men’s residence facility at the McGaw YMCA at 1000 Grove St. and $800,000 for renovations to the Music Institute of Chicago’s building at 1490 Chicago Ave. A rendering of the appearance of a renovated large SRO unit at the McGaw YMCA.

The City of Evanston has already committed $3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover about a quarter of the remodeling work at the Y.

The MIC project would include rebuilding the front stairs and entrance platform of the MIC building that formerly was the First Church of Christ Scientist. The Music Institute of Chicago building at 1490 Chicago Ave. (Google Maps image)

Overall, Schakowsky is asking for just under $42 million in earmarks for the fiscal year that starts in October.

The largest request is $20 million for improvements to Randall Road in McHenry County.

Projects near Evanston include $1 million to upgrade Indian Boundary Park in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood and $1.68 million to upgrade three neighborhood parks in Skokie.