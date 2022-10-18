An 11-year-old boy lost his cell phone after putting it atop his belongings while playing at Bent Park, in the 3200 block of Central Street.

THEFT

3200 Central

An 11-year-old boy placed his cell phone atop his belongings at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday while playing at Bent Park. When he returned about an hour later, he noticed that his cell phone had been stolen.

1900 Dempster

Alcoholic products were taken from Valli Produce, in the 1900 block of Dempster Street, at about 6:45 p.m. Monday.

BURGLARY

1000 Dobson

Cash was taken from a 2010 Nissan in the 1000 block of Dobson Street between 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.

300 Custer

After a forced entry to a residence in the 300 block of Custer Avenue after damaging the rear door at about 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 11, a piece of jewelry was found to be missing.

ROBBERY

300 Ridge

A 38-year-old woman told police a suspect cut her arm after taking her purse between midnight and 1:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue. She was treated for her injuries and released from nearby Saint Francis Hospital.

SHOTS HEARD

1100 Chicago

Gunshots were reported in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue at about 3 p.m. Thursday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

1000 Grove

Police received a call about people fighting in the presence of a man with a gun in the 1000 block of Grove Street at 10:42 p.m. Thursday. They checked the area but found nothing.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

