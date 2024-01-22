Families braved the cold Sunday afternoon to attend an “instrument petting zoo” at the Music Institute of Chicago in Evanston.

At the open house youngsters sat with MIC instructors for some hands-on guidance in handling the instruments and even playing simple tunes.

The teachers were “zookeepers” who would award participants an animal sticker they could place in their program brochure after their mini lesson.

Participants visited classrooms where they could have musical encounters with various instruments, including cello, violin, guitar, piano and harp. Dad watches Elia’s encounter with a cello and instructor Bianca D’Avila do Prado.

Some wee ones, like 3-year-old Elia (last name withheld), who was sampling a cello, approached the instruments quizzically at first, but quickly got into the swing of things with a little prompting from the cello zookeeper, Bianca d’Avila do Prado.

Prado said that she “loves connecting with people of all ages” through her teaching. She added that, in regard to teaching very young children, they “don’t even know it’s possible to play a cello, being a three- or four-year-old.”

Parents like Jennifer Wicks hope that exposing their preschoolers to instruments will ease them into an interest in music.

Wicks said that she studied piano as a youngster and hopes that handling a violin would expose her 3-year-old daughter, Parker, to the possibilities of playing an instrument and eventually lead the child to take one up when she is older.

As violin instructor Ashley Pensinger-Sok showed the little girl how to hold a violin, the child expressed a definite interest in playing the drums! Haruki Duncan.

Even older children like 8-year-old Haruki Duncan seemed to gain great satisfaction testing their skills on the instruments. The boy, who had no previous musical training, was all smiles after being guided to play the Alphabet Song on the piano.

Patrick O’Malley, director of the Institute’s Evanston campus, said, “We’re very excited to see everyone trying these beautiful instruments.”

More information about the music institute’s programs is available online.