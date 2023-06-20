A 17-year-old bicycle rider says he was robbed of $600 while riding his bike in Evanston at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

Emerson at Laurel

A teenager who was riding his bicycle near Emerson Street and Laurel Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday said he was approached by an armed robber who displayed a weapon, took $600 in cash, and fled.

900 Dodge

While an employee was counting cash at a register at the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 900 block of Dodge Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, he was approached by an offender who demanded money and fled with about $800 in cash.

ASSAULT

1717 Sherman

Abdul H. Muhammad, 54, address unknown, was arrested at 1717 Sherman Ave. at 8:47 p.m. Monday and charged with assault. He is due in court on July 28 at 9 a.m.

BATTERY

819 Davis

Jordan C. Lambos, 24, address unknown, was arrested at 819 Davis St. at 8:13 p.m. Saturday and charged with battery.

BURGLARY

600 Church

An unlocked window provided access to a residence in the 600 block of Church Street for a burglar who took a wallet around noon on Friday.

1500 Pitner

A purse, handbag, or wallet, was taken from a 2013 Nissan in the 1500 block of Pitner Avenue between 7:30 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

200 Dodge

Two residences in the 200 block of Dodge Avenue suffered damaged front windows between 10 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 p.m. Monday.

1400 Central

A 69-year-old female said that someone shot at her 2009 Honda while she sas driving it in the 1400 block of Central Street shortly after midnight Thursday, with the bullet hitting the vehicle’s engine, damaging it.

1000 Dodge

Someone damaged the drivers side mirror on a 2019 Honda in the 1000 block of Dodge Avenue between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

1100 Emerson

The window was shattered at the Spotless Dog Watch in the 1100 block of Emerson Street around 6 a.m. Sunday.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

1115 Dobson

Diego D. Coronel, 19, of 8727 Ridgeway Ave., Skokie, was arrested at 1115 Dobson St. at 2:26 p.m. Thursday and charged with criminal trespass of a vehicle.

1500 Chicago

Clodie Habimana, 19, of 3013 Horton St., Rockford, was arrested at 1500 Chicago Ave. at 7:12 p.m. Friday and charged with criminal trespass of a vehicle.

1115 Hobson

Ari Joseph Hergott, 18, of 1115 Dobson St., was arrested at that address at 3:14 p.m. Thursday and charged with criminal trespass of a vehicle.

GRAFFITI

500 Howard

Graffiti was discovered on a garage in the 500 block of Howard Street at 8:46 a.m. Friday.

SHOTS HEARD

Main at Hinman

Gunshots were reported at Main Street and Hinman Avenue at 2:08 a.m. Monday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

700 Austin

Gunshots were reported in the 700 block of Austin Street at 10:46 p.m. Monday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

800 Washington

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2007 Honda in the 800 block of Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

1400 Elinor

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2011 Toyota in the 1400 block of Elinor Place around 5:40 a.m. Sunday.

2300 Foster

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2015 Nissan in the 2300 block of Foster Street between 1:50 p.m. Thursday and 1:50 p.m. Saturday.

140 Asbury

A catalytic converter was removed from a Toyota automobile in the 140 block of Asbury Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

1000 Austin

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2007 Honda in the 1000 block of Austin Street between 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.

400 Elmwood

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2011 Toyota in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue between 11 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

700 Madison

An unsecured bicycle was taken from a residence in the 700 block of Madison Street between 8 a.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.

2000 Dodge

Tools left unattended in a yard in the 2000 block of Dodge Avenue were stolen around 9 p.m. Saturday.

1500 Chicago

Chikuru C. Chubaka, 18, of 2227 Foster St., was arrested at 1500 Chicago Ave. at 7:10 p.m. Friday and charged with possession of a stolen automobile.

600 Chicago

Miscellaneous merchandise was taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at 9:40 a.m. Friday.

1600 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from the Whole Foods Market in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue at 8;15 p.m. Saturday.

1900 Dempster

Some $560.80 was taken from the Goodwill store in the 1900 block of Dempster Street around 3 p.m. Monday.

1700 Sherman

An Apple Airpod was taken from a store in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document: