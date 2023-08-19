One month after letting go of its head baseball coach, Northwestern University has brought on another.

Ben Greenspan NU announced on Friday that it has hired Ben Greenspan, who had been associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Michigan. Greenspan replaces Jim Foster, who was fired last month after an internal investigation and allegations of bullying. Before Michigan, Greenspan was an assistant coach at Cal Poly, at Arizona State, and at his alma mater, Indiana University.

Athletics Director Derek Gragg said Greenspan was selected after “an extensive nationwide search” where his “experience and coaching prowess quickly set him apart” from the other candidates.

In a statement released by NU, Greenspan said “I am honored and humbled to be selected…. My personal and professional beliefs align with the mission and values of Northwestern University, where academically oriented student-athletes strive for excellence on the field and in the classroom.”

Greenspan takes over a baseball program which has been reeling, both on and off the field.

After Foster’s dismissal, three former baseball staff members sued the University, citing Foster’s alleged misbehavior and NU’s failure to look into Foster’s past before hiring him.

On the field, the Wildcats finished 10-40 in 2023 and finished last in the Big Ten.

NU football will have an interim head coach this upcoming season. David Braun was elevated from defensive coordinator to interim head coach following the firing of Pat Fitzgerald, in the wake of a hazing scandal which has seen more than a dozen lawsuits filed by former players.

Fitzgerald has denied knowledge of the hazing.