Ald. Devon Reid (8th) gave full-throated support to Northwestern University’s $800 million plan to rebuild Ryan Field at a ward meeting Thursday evening.

“If there was opportunity for the city to take over that land, to build something that was not a stadium, I’d be the first one in line to support that,” Reid said.

But since that’s not a possibility, he added, “Let’s make sure that we can get the most out” of the stadium “for the residents and taxpayers of Evanston.”

He conceded, though, that the city also has a responsibility to consider the concerns of residents living near the stadium.

Reid noted that some communities have implemented pilot agreements with universities engaged in similar projects which allow for payment in lieu of taxes to the local community.

If Evanston negotiated a similar agreement, he said, it could bring in millions of dollars a year, including more financial support for local schools.

Reid said he may be the only city council member who supports the Ryan Field project.

Evanston Corporation Counsel Nicholas Cummings, who also spoke at the meeting, said that there were opportunities for the city to raise revenue from ancillary services which Northwestern would need from the city to operate a stadium offering more frequent events.

He said that the city could collect fees related to parking, entertainment, liquor and garbage pick-up if Ryan Field is more heavily utilized.