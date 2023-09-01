Evanston police say a 22-year-old Evanston man was arrested on gun charges early Friday morning.

Kevon L. Jones, of 1912 Ashland Ave., was taken into custody at 12:47 a.m., just over the Chicago line, at 7560 N. Clark St., and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

In separate incidents on Thursday two victims reported they’d been approached by an assailant brandishing a handgun and demanding money.

One incident happened at 2:47 a.m. at a gas station in the 1900 block of Green Bay Road. The other at 9:01 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of Oak Avenue.

In both cases the victims managed to escape without giving the gunman anything.

Here’s Friday’s EPD crime bulletin.

Sep-1DRDownload

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *