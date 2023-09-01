Evanston police say a 22-year-old Evanston man was arrested on gun charges early Friday morning.

Kevon L. Jones, of 1912 Ashland Ave., was taken into custody at 12:47 a.m., just over the Chicago line, at 7560 N. Clark St., and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

In separate incidents on Thursday two victims reported they’d been approached by an assailant brandishing a handgun and demanding money.

One incident happened at 2:47 a.m. at a gas station in the 1900 block of Green Bay Road. The other at 9:01 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of Oak Avenue.

In both cases the victims managed to escape without giving the gunman anything.

Here’s Friday’s EPD crime bulletin.