It’s something we’re all taught when we’re kids.

In case of emergency, call 9-1-1.

And, of course, that’s absolutely true.

But there may be other things you can do before the first responders arrive.

Or, other issues you can address to head off a crisis, or cope with in the aftermath.

All of those items are on the agenda for an Emergency Preparedness Fair at Evanston Township High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

A variety of sessions will cover more than 15 areas, including Intro to CPR, Cybersecurity, Suicide Awareness and Prevention, Interfaith Collaboration Training, Narcan Administration, Emergency Response Planning and Financial Preparation, and Basic First Aid.

One session, entitled E-Bikes: The Science of Thermal Runaway, sounds intriguing to say the least.

Not that the city had anything to do with arranging this next item … a solar eclipse. But one is going to happen around noon, and special viewing sunglasses can be picked up (first come, first served). Emergency Preparedness Kits will also be distributed, and flu and COVID shots will also be available.

Weather permitting, there will also be some outdoor demonstrations, including police department drones and canines.

While advance registration is not required, the city says it is encouraged for certain breakout sessions.

For more information is available online.