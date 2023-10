Evanston police say someone damaged a barnacle — the immobilization device city workers place on the windshields of the cars of parking-ticket scofflaws — in the 2000 block of Dodge Avenue Thursday afternoon.

In other crime news, shoplifters hit two Walgreens drug stores and a burglar stole an Apple laptop computer from a 2003 Ford in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Washington Street.