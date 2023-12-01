Evanston’s legal department had a message Thursday night for Equity and Empowerment Commission members pushing a Palestine cease-fire resolution: the commission’s legally defined role is here in the Middle West, not the Middle East.

Those were not exactly the words, but the message was clear.

Before the commission could take public testimony on the controversial measure,

Alex Ruggie, the city’s interim corporation counsel, said the resolution was “outside of the charter for this commission,” and was therefore “out of order.”

Ruggie said the ordinance establishing the commission granted it the authority to address issues only in Evanston.

The lengthy resolution called for the release of hostages by Hamas along with an end to the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

While the document contained a litany of tragedies suffered by Palestinians, with thousands of deaths, and also condemned Israel’s campaign, there was no direct mention of the 1,200 Israelis killed by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, nor any direct repudiation of Hamas.

But with more than 200 people on hand, the Commission decided to let people speak anyway.

Commission Chair Darlene Cannon had said before the attorney’s ruling that her panel was not going to vote at this session anyway, just collect input for possible changes.

She also noted that the commission is advisory only, and any recommendation they made would have to go to City Council for final say.

That now seems moot on this issue, but there was no shortage of emotion in the crowd, the majority of whom, based on the number of speakers, were against the resolution.

Alla Radunsky, the granddaughter of Holocaust victims, said the resolution “divides the community and makes me feel unsafe.” Alla Radunsky

Radunsky said “I’m glad my daughter has moved to a different suburb.”

Jill Bishop sounded a similar note. “This is not a cease-fire resolution,” she said. “It is dividing our community and making Jews feel less safe.”

Rabbi Andrea London, of Beth Emet the Free Synagogue, said that while a cease-fire might stop some deaths now, “in the next month or so,” she asked, “what will happen if Hamas is still in power?

Another opponent said the resolution was “one-sided, inaccurate, and downright astonishing.”

With so many people signed up to speak, each person was given only 30 seconds. Of the 60 or so who came to the podium (it was also possible to comment on Zoom), opponents of the resolution outnumbered supporters by more than two-to-one.

Those backing the resolution said the Israeli assault was taking too many lives and destroying too much property.

Robin Brown, who said she is Jewish, said, “It is not antisemitic to advocate for an end to bombing.”

Andrew Ginsberg, who also backed the resolution, said, “To be Jewish is to oppose all acts of horrific mass killing.” Sign brought to hearing at Civic Center on Thursday night.

Despite strong words from both sides, the hearing did not dissolve into the kind of shouting matches which have been seen in other communites.

One speaker shouted “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free,” while another proclaimed in Hebrew “Am Yisrael Chai” (“The People of Israel Live”).

But other than that, most of the outbursts came from potential speakers if those at the podium exceeded their 30 second limits.

The origin of the commission resolution, and the need to have a special meeting to consider it, remains somewhat of a mystery.

Panel chair Cannon said a commission member had brought the proposal forward, but did not identify who that person was.

Cannon said, “It was not the intent of the author to be divisive, but that is not always a bad thing.”

Ruggie said that if the commission were to vote for the resolution the law department would recommend that City Council “not move forward with it.”