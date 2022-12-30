A pickpocket stole a wallet and its contents from a customer at Trader Joe’s grocery store. This among the stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

1200 Chicago

A 38-year-old female customer’s wallet and its contents were removed by a pickpocket at Trader Joe’s grocery store, in the 1200 block of Chicago Avenue, around 10 a.m. Thursday. The victim told police she felt someone hit her arm and immediately depart from the store. When she reached the checkout counter, she noticed that her wallet was missing.

2200 Oakton

Tools were taken by a shopper at the Home Depot in the 2200 block of Oakton Street at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

BATTERY

355 Ridge

Brian P. Smith, 29, of 2635 W. Lunt Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 355 Ridge Ave. at 10:57 p.m. Thursday and charged with battery.

609 Elmwood

Kerry R. Vassell, 44, of 609 Elmwood Ave., was arrested at that address at 3:56 p.m. Thursday and charged with domestic battery.

GRAFFITI

800 Davis

Graffiti was discovered on mailboxes in the 800 block of Davis Street at 12:49 p.m. Thursday.

TRAFFIC

Dempster at McCormick

Luke A. McHenry, 19, of 2556 Essex Drive, Northbrook, was arrested at Dempster Street and McCormick Boulevard at 10:20 a.m. Thursday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

