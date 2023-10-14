Participatory Voting station at Civic Center.

The City of Evanston Friday night announced that seven of the 20 proposals on the participatory budgeting ballot won the competition for $3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The PB scheme was set in motion by a City Council vote in March 2022.

Here’s the vote count for each of the winning proposals:

RankTitleVotesFunding
1Mental health first aid training3,400$50,000
2Grants to support marginalized students in grades 3-123,117$700,000
3Evanston urban farm3,014$350,000
4Affordable housing subsidy2,918$810,000
5Affordable refugee housing2,890$645,000
6Youth and young adult drop-in center2,692$210,000
7Small business grants2,095$150,000
Total$2,915,000
Remainder for PB Leadership Committee to allocate$85,000

In a news release, the city said 6,565 votes were cast in the participatory budgeting balloting that ran through the month of September.

That compares to 10,671 ballots cast in the February 2021 mayoral election in Evanston.

Persons 14 years and older who either live in or claim some other connection to Evanston were eligible to vote in the participatory budgeting balloting.

City staff will be assigned to implement the winning programs.

