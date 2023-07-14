Evanston police say a carjacker stole a 2021 Honda in the 1700 block of Brown Avenue about 2:55 a.m. Friday.

Police recovered the vehicle later, but wallets and other personal effects were missing.

It was the second carjacking this week in Evanston. The previous one happened nearby in the 2000 block of Church Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Also in Friday’s crime bulletin — thieves tried to steal two cars from a parking garage in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue. They managed to drive off in a 2016 Hyndai, but left a 2021 Kia behind after damaging its ignition.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

