The City Council Rules Committee is scheduled Monday to debate a proposal to give tax dollars to Evanston mayoral candidates.

The plan from Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) drew substantial opposition from several council members when it was last debated in June.

The proposal could force taxpayers to spend up to $450,000 on an election for mayor.

It would create a fund of nearly $400,000 available to candidates in the mayor’s race and spend an additional $50,000 for staff in the city clerk’s office to administer the program.

The program could radically shift how much money candidates have available. Qualified candidates would receive a $9 match from the taxpayers for every $1 they raised on their own in contributions of $50 or less.

Several communities have adopted some variation on the matching funds model over the years.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) is touting a different plan for taxpayer funding of elections — the “Democracy Voucher” program adopted by voter referendum in Seattle in 2015. A similar program was adopted in Oakland, California, last November.

The Rules Committee meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at the Civic Center.

