So this week’s first two snow storms fizzled into drizzle in Evanston.

And that has you doubting how much impact we’ll see from the next big storm expected on Friday.

Well, here’s a new winter weather worry for you.

The National Weather Service says arctic air will move into the area this weekend — with daytime highs in the single digits and overnight lows below zero.

And those conditions may stick around through Friday, Jan. 19.