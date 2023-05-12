The City of Evanston’s budget crunch became a bit clearer this week as a city panel went over the latest budget numbers.

Here’s how the numbers break down. (No worries, we’ll do the math for you.)

Start with a $57.9 million surplus.

Evanston ended 2022 with its best-looking financial position in many years — a general fund budget surplus of $57.9 million — generated in large part by federal pandemic aid and payroll savings from vacant positions.

That’s way above the roughly $20 million in general fund reserves needed to meet the City Council’s reserve policy that calls for keeping a minimum of two months of general fund expenses on hand.

But in adopting the 2023 budget last November, the Council committed $10.1 million of those reserves to cover anticipated expense increases in this year’s budget.

Now it’s a $47.9 million surplus.

Staff reports at Wednesday’s meeting of the Finance and Budget Committee noted that so far this year the Council has approved $3 million in unbudgeted spending to cover wage increases in fire and police union contracts and $2.4 million to cover inflation-driven cost increases in three capital improvement projects.

Now it’s $42.5 million

The Council has yet to settle on a new contract with the city’s largest union — AFSCME — but it’s expected, like the other union agreements, to cost more than was budgeted. Let’s plug in another $3 million — the same as the added cost of the other contracts — to cover that.

Council members have said they really, truly want to start down the multi-year path to fully funding the city’s police and fire pensions. Figures from the city’s pension actuary presented to the committee Wednesday suggest that will add somewhere around $6.5 million in additional spending to the budget. (Fully funding the pensions would result in major savings down the road — but not until sometime around 2040.)

And city staff — based on expectations for inflation-driven price hikes for capital improvement projects budgeted for this year but not yet contracted out — are predicting that the cost for those projects will run about $2.4 million more than budgeted.

Now the surplus is down to $30.5 million

The budget committee has discussed the idea of saving money, in the current high interest rate climate, by spending cash rather than issuing general obligation bonds for the year’s capital projects. It would take about $10 million to completely avoid issuing those bonds.

And two other city funds are very short on reserves. City staff has proposed transfers of $4 million to the insurance fund and $3 million to the parking fund.

All that would take the surplus down to $13.5 million

And at that point the surplus is way under the two-month, or 16.67% of annual general fund reserve target set by City Council — which would wipe out hopes of achieving another budgetary goal — raising the reserve level to 20% of general fund spending.

Budget and Finance committee members were told Wednesday that the latest projections of revenue and expenses for 2023 show revenue increases exceeding expense increases by about $1 million — but that’s not nearly enough to fund the full wish list of budget goals.

The committee will try to get closer to having some more specific recommendations for the full City Council during a meeting next month.